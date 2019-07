Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Winter Haven, FL:

* Rik Bugez defeated Dexter Lumis

* Karen Q defeated Deonna Purrazzo

* Riddick Moss and Dorian Mak defeated Babatunde and Cezar Bononi

* Bronson Reed defeated Saurav Gurjar

* Tyler Breeze defeated Shane Thorne

* Damian Priest defeated Jordan Myles

* Killian Dain defeated Mansoor Al-Shehail

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and Marina Shafir defeated Kacy Catanzaro and Lacey Lane

* NXT Champion Adam Cole retained over Keith Lee