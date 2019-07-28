NXT Star Karen Q announced on social media this morning that she's going to be out of action after breaking her leg during the current NXT road trip. Karen teamed up with Bianca Belair against Rhea Ripley and Reina Gonzalez at last night's NXT live event in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to finish the #NXTRoadTrip. I'm so proud of the matches I had this weekend and grateful to have the best family, friends & coworkers. My leg is broken, but I will be back! Thanks to all who have reached out and showed me love! #HoldMyDrinkIllBeBack"

No word yet on how long she'll be out of action. Karen first signed with NXT back in February.

Wrestling Inc. wishes her a very speedy recovery!