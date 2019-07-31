WWE NXT Superstar Karen Q underwent surgery this morning to repair injuries suffered at Saturday's WWE NXT live event in Atlanta, GA.

The surgery was revealed on Twitter by Karen's boyfriend, indie wrestler Bison.

As noted, Karen suffered the leg injury while teaming with Bianca Belair to face Rhea Ripley and Reina Gonzalez. The WWE website noted that Karen suffered a fractured lateral malleolus, which are bones in the ankle. Her original Twitter posts noted that she suffered a broken leg and her follow-up video from the airport said she had a broken foot.

There's no word yet on when the former Mae Young Classic competitor will be back in action, but she's saying she will be back soon.

WWE also noted that there was one highlight for Karen on this NXT Road Trip live event tour as she got to wrestle in front of her mother for the first time at Friday's live event in North Charleston, South Carolina. That event had the same match - Karen and Belair going over Ripley and Gonzalez.

Karen revealed on Twitter that WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" BG James sat with her at the hospital on Saturday night after the injury occurred. James has been working behind-the-scenes with the NXT brand since leaving the SmackDown writing team earlier this year.

Stay tuned for updates on Karen's status. You can see the related Twitter posts below:

Thank you for staying with me at the hospital! Made me laugh so hard that I forgot my leg was broken. You're the best!! https://t.co/iE056NyZSO — Karen Q (@karenmeee) July 28, 2019

It was an honor to watch #SUICIDESQUAD with you in the ER! I pray for a full and speedy recovery! #OUDK https://t.co/rbxubKquiA — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 28, 2019