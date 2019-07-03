- The first round of the WWE NXT Breakout Tournament continued on tonight's NXT episode as Cameron Grimes (Trevor Lee) defeated "Swerve" Isaiah Scott (Shane Strickland) to advance to the next round. Grimes will now face the winner of Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) vs. Bronson Reed (Jonah Rock) in the semi-finals.

Above is video from Grimes vs. Swerve and below is post-match backstage video of Grimes talking to Dennis Arnell about the match. Arnell asked Grimes how he sees himself moving forward.

"Yeah, there may have been a little work, there may have been a little work to beat Isaiah Scott, but work has never been a problem to Cameron Grimes," Grimes said. "Cameron Grimes has worked his whole entire life for this moment, this exact moment. The moment that Cameron Grimes could break out, the moment that Cameron Grimes could make his name in NXT. I'm not here for work, I'm not here for competition, I'm here to break out!"

- NXT General Manager William Regal has announced Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits for next Wednesday's NXT episode on the WWE Network. The titles will be on the line.

Regal made the match after The Forgotten Sons demanded a title shot. Regal denied them the title shot and then informed them that they are now at the back of the line of challengers.

- Kushida continued his undefeated streak on this week's NXT episode with a singles win over Jeff Parker of the 3.0 tag team. Kushida won by submission after using his Sakuraba Lock, the double wristlock named after his mentor, UFC Hall of Famer Kazushi Sakuraba. This was the first NXT TV singles match for Parker. Below are a few shots from the match: