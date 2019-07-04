Thank you for reading our coverage of NXT UK, streaming on the WWE Network every Wednesday at 3pm ET. Feel free to comment below, hit the "share" button, and join us every Wednesday for more NXT UK coverage!

Recap of the Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson, James Drake) becoming the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team championship at Takeover Blackpool when they defeated Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate, Trent Seven). Bate and Seven will have a chance at redemption on today's show, as the title rematch will be today's main event.

NXT UK intro song (Dusted by Astroid Boys)

Vic Joseph and Aiden English welcome us to another edition of NXT UK from the Download Festival in England. Rhea Ripley comes to the ring with a confident determination. She demands that Piper Niven come out to the ring so that they can have their match right now. Niven obliges, and our opening contest is underway.

Piper Niven versus Rhea Ripley

Niven blocks a punch from Ripley. Niven slaps Ripley in the face. Niven with forearm shivers. Ripley kicks Niven in the gut. Ripley and Niven are trading back and forth shots. Ripley backs Niven into the turnbuckles. Ripley repeatedly stomps on Niven's chest. Ripley argues with the referee. Niven drops Ripley with a Running Crossbody Block. Niven clotheslines Ripley over the top rope. Niven tells Ripley to bring it. Ripley bounces Niven's head on the top rope. Ripley pulls Niven out of the ring. Ripley drives Niven back first into the edge of the ring frame.

Ripley breaks the referee's ten count. Ripley punches Niven in the back. Niven goes for a BodySlam, but Ripley lands back on her feet. Ripley drives Niven face first into the steel ring post. Ripley with the cover for a one count. Ripley is displaying her frustration. Ripley continues to stomp on Niven's chest. Niven is trying to build momentum. Niven rolls Ripley over for a one count. Ripley clotheslines Niven. Ripley applies a bodyscissors hold. Niven uses her elbow to escape the hold. Ripley dropkicks Niven. Ripley poses for the crowd. Niven with a ShotGun Dropkick.

Ripley pulls Niven off the top turnbuckle. Ripley with the cover for a two count. Ripley locks in The Reverse CloverLeaf. Niven crawls to the bottom rope to create separation. Ripley kicks Niven in the back. Ripley toys around with Niven. Ripley slaps Niven in the face. Ripley goes for an irish whip, but Niven blocks it. Niven drops Ripley with a Saito Suplex. Shortm-Arm Clothesline Exchange. Niven negates The Rip Tide. Niven HeadButts Ripley. Niven sends Ripley shoulder first into the steel ring post. Niven with a Running Cannonball Senton. Niven plants Ripley with The Piper Driver to pickup the victory.

Piper Niven wins by pinfall

Elsewhere, Kenny Williams is interviewed about why he didn't help Noam Dar on last week's show, which led to Dar being defeated by Ligero. Before he can reveal his intentions, Dar attacks him from behind.

A vignette for Ilja Dragunov is shown. He will be returning to action next week!

Imperium's newest member, Alexander Wolfe, is out for a singles-matchup. His opponent...Jack Starz...is already in the ring.

Alexander Wolfe versus Jack Starz

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wolfe has the obvious size and strength advantage. Wolfe applies a wrist lock. Wolfe hyperextends the left shoulder of Starz. Wolfe works on his joint manipulation game. Starz goes for a Northern Lights Suplex, but Wolfe blocks it. Wolfe drops Starz with a German Suplex. Wolfe stomps on Starz chest. Wolfe uppercuts Starz. Wolfe rams his elbow across Starz face. Wolfe repeatedly whips Starz back first across the turnbuckles.

Starz decks Wolfe with a back elbow smash. Wolfe responds with a Pump Kick. Wolfe repeatedly stomps on Starz chest. Wolfe bodyslams Starz. Starz with shots to the midsection of Wolfe. Starz fights out of the fireman's carry position. Starz with four european uppercuts. Starz rocks Wolfe with a forearm smash. Starz dives over Wolfe. Wolfe connects with The Death Valley Driver. Wolfe plants Starz with a SitOut PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Alexander Wolfe wins by pinfall

Gallus is seen drawing up a gameplan for their six-man clash with Dave Mastiff and The Hunt. Wolfgang gets mad at the cameraman and forces him to leave.

Commercial for WWE Extreme Rules.

Next up, Jazzy Gabert enters, accompanied as always by Jinny. It's announced that Gabert will be competing in a handicap match against Dani Luna and Mercedes Garcia.

Jazzy Gabert versus Dani Luna & Mercedes Blaze Handicap Match

Gabert and Luna will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gabert bodyslams Luna. Gabert stomps on Luna's chest. Gabert drops Luna with a short-arm clothesline. Gabert sends Luna to the corner. Blaze tags herself in. Gabert brings Blaze into the ring. Gabert with two corner clotheslines. Gabert unloads a flurry of bodyshots. Luna attacks Gabert from behind. Luna with forearm shivers. Gabert drops Luna with a Body Avalanche. Gabert dumps Luna out of the ring. Gabert plants Luna with The Dominator to pickup the victory.

Jazzy Gabert wins by pinfall

Promo from Kassius Ohno, who once again praises his study of British-Strong Style wrestling, and how he's one of the best in the world at utilizing that style. Ohno then calls out Mark Andrews as a disappointment in the UK scene, and states that Andrews has forgotten the integrity it takes to be a force in British wrestling.

The six-man tag between Gallus versus The Hunt/Dave Mastiff is officially announced for next week's NXT UK.

Main event time. Moustache Mountain is out first to a loud ovation. The champs are second. Here we go.

Grizzled Young Veterans versus Moustache Mountain for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship

Zack Gibson and Tyler Bate will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gibson with a wrist lock takedown. Gibson works on his joint manipulation game. Bate with a wrist lock takedown. Bate dropkicks Gibson. Gibson tags in Drake. Drake applies a side headlock. Bate drops down on the canvas. Bate with a Hip Toss. Bate follows that with an arm-drag. Bate applies an arm-bar. Bate tags in Seven. Seven hits The Wasteland. Bate with a Flying Senton off Seven's shoulders. Drake applies a side headlock. Drake drops Seven with a shoulder tackle. Seven with a Running Crossbody Block. Gibson stops Seven in his tracks. Drake tags in Gibson. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Gibson applies a wrist lock. Seven unloads two knife edge chops. Gibson negates The Fake Out DDT. Seven with a Running Chop. Seven with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Gibson applies a side headlock. Gibson tags in Drake. Drake with a Flying Dropkick off Gibson's back. Drake repeatedly stomps on Seven's chest.

The Grizzled Young Veterans are cutting the ring in half. Drake dumps Seven out of the ring. Drake tags in Gibson. BackBreaker/SlingShot Double Foot Stomp Combination on the floor. Gibson uppercuts Seven. Gibson rolls Seven back into the ring. Gibson with the cover for a two count. Gibson applies the cobra clutch. Gibson tags in Drake. Drake drops Seven with a forearm smash for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Drake drives his knee into Seven's back. Drake applies a rear chin lock. Seven gets back to a vertical base. Drake with a knee lift. Drake slams Seven's head on the top turnbuckle pad. Drake is throwing haymakers at Seven. Seven sends Drake face first across the top turnbuckle pad. Drake tags in Gibson. Seven nails Gibson with a back fist. Seven finally tags in Bate.

Bate HeadButts the midsection of Gibson. Bate with two uppercuts. Bate takes Gibson off his feet. Bate with a High Knee Lift. Bate follows that with a Spinning Uppercut. Bate dropkicks Drake off the ring apron. Bate with a Delayed Exploder Suplex. Bate with a Standing Shooting Star Press. Bate goes for The Tyler Driver #97, but Drake gets in the way. Bate with a Double Hurricanrana. Bate with a Top Rope Plancha. Mustache Mountain hits their NeckBreaker/PowerBomb Combination for a two count. Mustache Mountain goes for their Snap Dragon Suplex/HandSpring Lariat Combination, but Drake counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Grizzled Young Veterans delivers their SuperKick/NeckBreaker Combination. Gibson with a Modified CodeBreaker. Gibson tags in Drake.

Gibson locks in The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Drake with a Leaping Leg Drop on the back for a two count. Seven is displaying his fighting spirit. Seven creates distance with The Seven Star Lariat. Seven tags in Bate. Bate with rapid fire haymakers. Drake tags in Gibson. Gibson drives Bate back first into the turnbuckles. Drake nails Bate with a Corner Dropkick. Seven sends Drake crashing to the outside. Bate with an inside cradle for a two count. Bate delivers another knee lift. Gibson responds with a leaping throat thrust. Seven tags himself in. Seven PowerSlams Drake. Bate hits Bop And Bang. Bate with a Diving HeadButt. Seven connects with The Death Valley Driver on top of Drake for a two count. Imperium attacks Bate which causes the disqualification.

Moustache Mountain wins by disqualification

After the match, Bate is sent crashing into the steel ring steps. Fabian Aichner with a Running Knee Strike. Wolfe and Barthel transitions into a ground and pound attack. WALTER applies a sleeper hold. Wolfe drops Seven with a Pump Kick. Seven gets handcuffed in the corner. Aicher barks at Seven. WALTER drives Bate back first into the ringside barricade. WALTER delivers Two PowerBombs on the ring apron. WALTER BuckleBombs Bate into the steel ring post. Imperium poses for the crowd.

