- As noted, tonight's post-RAW edition of WWE Ride Along will feature a scavenger hunt between WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics and the team of Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins. Above and below are preview clips for the episode. The show will be sponsored by KFC's Cheetos Chicken Sandwich, which is featured in the video below.

- The main event for Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network has been announced as Trent Seven and Tyler Bate challenging NXT UK Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson and James Drake. The titles will be on the line.

- Sonya Deville and WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson represented WWE at GLAAD's World Pride parade in New York City over the weekend. WWE Community and GLAAD tweeted these photos of Deville and Patterson at the parade: