- Last night's WWE RAW saw The Viking Raiders squash two local enhancement talents, billed as Cole Carter and Johnny James. Carter was played by indie wrestler Carter Matthews, and James was played by "Action Jackson" Jonathan Holt. Above is video from that match.

- There was no dark main event after last night's RAW from the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

- Last night's RAW also saw WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar destroy Seth Rollins in a brutal attack. WWE's website posted an update on Rollins and noted that he was "undergoing a series of evaluations" and more details on his status will be released as they become available.

- WWE United States Champion AJ Styles took to Twitter after Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson captured the RAW Tag Team Titles last night.

"The original. The official. The only. CHAMPIONS. THAT. MATTER. You scared yet, @KingRicochet????? #SummerSlam #Raw," wrote Styles, who will defend against Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam.

