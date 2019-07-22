- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is celebrating his 54th birthday today. To celebrate, above is the latest episode of WWE Milestones, featuring Shawn's championship victories.

- WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will be making a rare convention appearance on Saturday, August 17 at the Silicon Valley Comic Con in San Jose, CA. Austin will participate in an on-stage fan Q&A event, plus photo and autograph opportunities. Below is the full announcement on the appearance:

Special On-stage Fan Q&A with WWE Hall of Fame Inductee Plus Photograph and Autograph Opportunities Taking Place Saturday, August 17 at the Pop Culture, Tech and Science Expo

SAN JOSE, CA – July 22, 2019 – Silicon Valley Comic Con, Steve Wozniak's pop culture, tech and science expo today announced "Stone Cold" Steve Austin will make a special appearance on stage and for photograph and autograph opportunities during the popular event Saturday, August 17 at the San Jose Convention Center. Learn more at https://bit.ly/SVCCTicketing.

The WWE Superstar makes his return to the ring tonight for a special RAW Reunion on Monday Night Raw on USA Network and next month fans will have the chance to hear Stone Cold talk about this return and more at SVCC.

"To have such an incredible icon from the world of wrestling at SVCC is an honor," said Trip Hunter, chairman of SVCC. "We know fans will enjoy meeting him and hearing about his career and his return to Raw. It will be epic!"

Proudly raising his middle finger in the face of anyone who dared oppose him, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is the blue-collar warrior for the common man. Clad in jeans and black leather often soaked in beer foam, Austin was defiant, brash and dared anyone to try and tell him what to do. When the signature sound of shattering glass erupted throughout the arena, everyone there knew that it was time to raise hell. And if you happened to be on the receiving end, well, you have our sympathies. Known for his six WWE Championships, two Intercontinental Championships, a record three Royal Rumble victories and Triple Crown Champion credentials, the wrestling icon, actor, producer and television host will join the SVCC line-up of celebrities, entertainers, comic creators, authors, tech luminaries, scientists and more for an epic weekend of fandom and fun.

SVCC recently announced Arnold Schwarzenegger, the actor, filmmaker, philanthropist and politician as a featured guest for Sunday, August 18. Also joining the star-studded line-up for the weekend are "Terminator" former co-stars Robert Patrick and Edward Furlong, who revealed he'll be joining the cast of the upcoming "Terminator: Dark Fate." Additional SVCC featured guests include Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game of Thrones), Morena Baccarin (Deadpool, Gotham, Firefly), Ben McKenzie (Gotham, Batman: Year One, The OC), Chris Hadfield (astronaut and first Canadian commander of the International Space Station), Adam Savage (MythBusters, Savage Builds, Tested.com), Andy Weir (author, "The Martian"), Will Wright (legendary game designer and creator of The Sims, SimCity and Spore). Julie Benz (Dexter, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel), Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk, Hercules), and the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers among others.

SVCC also welcomes the return of NASA to its featured programming line-up and as guests on the exhibition show floor across all three days, giving attendees the chance to engage in virtual reality experiences and ask their burning space questions to the scientists, engineers and more of Ames Research Center. Find out about all the research happening right here in Silicon Valley, including NASA's Artemis mission going forward to the Moon in 2024 and onto Mars as well as our search for life beyond Earth. Space-themed programming will include panels from 'The Artemis Generation: NASA's Journey Forward to the Moon,' 'The Women of NASA' and 'NASA's Search for Life Beyond Earth' to 'Mars: Transforming From a Point to a Planet with Emerging Technologies.'

"It's an inspirational month as the world has celebrated the historic Apollo 50th anniversary, and we are thrilled to host the brilliant astronauts, engineers and scientists of NASA to SVCC's feature programming and hands-on experiences to the show floor," said Rick White, co-founder of SVCC.

Powered by VUDU, a Walmart company, SVCC will feature programming from celebrity spotlights, keynotes and fireside chats with famed astronauts and tech luminaries, panels covering immortality, comic book writing, cosplay, AI, VR, 3D printing, space exploration and colonization, blockchain and so much more. Additional guests and the SVCC full program schedule will be revealed in the coming days.

SVCC special events and activities include photograph and autograph opportunities with select guests, the Kids Zone hosted by AstroReality, the SVCC Science Fair, The Geek Fashion Show, Cosplay Contest, 500+ vendors, an outdoor beer garden with music and show floor activations. Additional attractions include those from PlayStation, AstroReality, Geico, Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda, among others.

To be the first to hear more details as they are released, follow SVCC on Twitter (@SVComicCon), Instagram (@SVComicCon) or Facebook (@SVComicCon). To inquire about sponsorship, exhibiting or media partnerships, visit SVCC's exhibitor page.