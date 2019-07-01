Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as the road to Extreme Rules continues.

RAW tonight will feature Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders has also been announced. The Undertaker has not been confirmed for tonight's RAW but he is being teased for a follow-up from last week's return.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Falls. Count. Anywhere.

* The New Day and The Viking Raiders to throw down in tag team action

* How will Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans exploit Seth Rollins' "kryptonite"?

* The Big Dog and The Deadman unite

* Is AJ Styles in line for a U.S. Title opportunity?

* Is Samoa Joe our next WWE Champion?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.