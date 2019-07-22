Tonight's big WWE RAW Reunion special will take place from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida with appearances by several former Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers.

Tonight's RAW will also feature RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch appearing on "A Moment of Bliss" with Alexa Bliss. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is also scheduled to appear.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* WWE Hall of Famers and Legends to descend on Raw Reunion

* How will Seth Rollins gear up for The Beast?

* "A Moment of Bliss" will welcome Becky Lynch on Raw Reunion tonight

* Will Ricochet get retribution after vicious assault at the hands of Styles, Anderson & Gallows?

Below is the line-up of stars advertised for tonight:

* Alicia Fox

* Alundra Blayze

* Booker T

* Candice Michelle

* Christian

* D-Von Dudley

* DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, "Road Dogg" BG James)

* Eric Bischoff

* Eve Torres

* Gerald Brisco

* Hulk Hogan

* Hurricane Helms

* Jillian Hall

* Jonathan Coachman

* Jerry Lawler

* Jimmy Hart

* Kaitlyn

* Kelly Kelly

* Kevin Nash

* Kurt Angle

* Lilian Garcia

* Mark Henry

* Melina

* Mick Foley

* Pat Patterson

* Ric Flair

* Rikishi

* Ron Simmons

* Santino Marella

* Scott Hall

* Sgt. Slaughter

* Shawn Michaels

* Sid Vicious

* Steve Austin

* Ted DiBiase Sr.

* The Boogeyman

* The Godfather