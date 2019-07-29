Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas as the road to SummerSlam continues.

Tonight's RAW is set to feature a "Samoan Summit" between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe, a non-title match with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss, plus Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins in the main event. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is being advertised locally.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Rollins seeks retribution against Ziggler

* Becky Lynch set to battle Alexa Bliss

* 24/7 Rules

* "Samoan Summit" set for Reigns and Joe

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.