WWE posted the debut of its new series WWE Reimagined, which looked at if The Undertaker went to WCW in the 1990s. The video features Bruce Prichard, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Natalya, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, WWE Hall of Famer Sting, and others.

Undertaker ending Goldberg's streak was one of the topics of discussion, some of the wrestlers felt Taker beating Goldberg clean would have been much better than him getting tazed by a cattle prod. The other "what if" scenario that was looked at was Undertaker vs. Sting. In the video, Sting commented about how he thought the match would go down.

"There is no way The Stinger is gonna get tombstoned by The Taker," Sting said. "That ain't happening. Not on my watch. What would have happened is a few stinger splashes, a death drop, and probably the deathlock. ... To have Taker at that time, I don't think there would have been a chance for any kind of comeback for WWE at the time."

In other interviews, Sting has made it clear he still has interest in a match against Undertaker. Back in March of this year, Sting said The Deadman was the only wrestler he'd come out of retirement for.

"I mean, everyone knows who it would be. Taker, he's the only guy I'd come out of retirement for now. No one else," Sting said. "We could just never get it together to make it happen. When I started talking to WWE he was booked with Brock and then I did the deal with Triple H and he had another feud going on at the time, so it was just one of those things we couldn't make happen.

"But I don't regret it not happening either, I mean I got to face Triple H at my first WrestleMania and then wrestle Seth for the world title, so I didn't do too badly out of that deal. But yeah, now, the only person I'm getting back in the ring for is Taker."