WWE has canceled two upcoming live events. The canceled events were scheduled for this Saturday, August 3 in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Monday, August 5 in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Below is the official statement for the cancellation of Saturday's show in Bowling Green:

***CANCELLED***

Unfortunately, this event has been cancelled. Bummer! The official word from WWE: "The WWE SmackDown live event scheduled for Saturday, August 3rd at EA Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY has been cancelled due to a scheduling conflict. All fans who purchased tickets for the Bowling Green, KY live event should go to their point of purchase for refunds."

Here is the official statement for the cancellation of Monday's show in Kalamazoo, which continues a string of cancelled SmackDown live events on Monday since the implementation of the Wild Card rule: