The next WWE event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is now back to being scheduled for its original date of Friday, November 1, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

There's no word yet on what the show will be called, but it's scheduled for the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, the location of the Crown Jewel event in 2018.

WWE reportedly made several recent changes to the November European tour, including the re-scheduling of the UK RAW and SmackDown tapings, because the Saudis wanted the show to take place on a different date, but now it's back to the original date.

Friday, November 1 will be a busy day for WWE as they have the Saudi show early in the afternoon, then a live SmackDown on Fox TV episode a few hours later from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.