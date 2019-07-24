WWE announced today that they are changing some features associated with the WWE Network this week, mostly to the user interface. The Network will have a new design, a simpler navigation and smarter search tools.

WWE also released a video advertising these changes, seen here. It was noted the the Network will include signature superstar pages as well as new streaming features.

The statement from WWE reads:

"We are pleased to inform you that WWE Network is being updated this week with a new design, a simpler navigation and smarter search tools. In addition, please be aware of the following: 1) You will need to log in with your email address and password the first time you use the updated WWE Network on each streaming device. 2) You will NOT need to set up a new account. You should use your existing WWE Network email address and password. 3) The update will occur on different devices at different times during the week."

A special live event specifically for the network, WWE Smackville, will be airing this Saturday, July 27th at 9pm ET from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The matches currently advertised for the event are featured below:

Triple Threat for the WWE Title

Dolph Ziggler vs. Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women's Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss with Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. Big E and Xavier Woods (c)

A musical performance by Elias