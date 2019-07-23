Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will return to SmackDown tonight to do commentary. SmackDown will also feature WWE Champion Kofi Kingston issuing a SummerSlam challenge, Shane McMahon responding to Kevin Owens' SummerSlam challenge, plus Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair. 205 Live will feature a "Battle of the Brands" main event with WWE NXT's Isaiah Scott vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak in a non-title match. There will also be a contract signing for Mike Kanellis vs. 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston to issue a SummerSlam challenge

* Shane McMahon to address Kevin Owens on SmackDown LIVE

* Ember Moon to collide with Charlotte Flair

* Shawn Michaels to be guest commentator

* Will Daniel Bryan make his announcement?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows, and be sure to join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET.