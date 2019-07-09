Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, featuring the final hype for Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

SmackDown is set to feature Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens plus WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. There will also be the reveal of Aleister Black's Extreme Rules opponent, and a Tag Team Championship Summit with Heavy Machinery, The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan. 205 Live will feature Ariya Daivari vs. Oney Lorcan in an Anything Goes match.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown episode:

* Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler's shortly tenured partnership implodes

* Finn Bálor and Shinsuke Nakamura battle on the blue brand

* Aleister Black's opponent for WWE Extreme Rules to be revealed

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Summit to take place

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.