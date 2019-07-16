Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts with the fallout from WWE Extreme Rules.

WWE has announced the following for tonight's blue brand show - a Town Hall hosted by Shane McMahon, Daniel Bryan will make a career-altering announcement, The Kabuki Warriors will challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics, and Ember Moon will team with a mystery partner to face Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Shane McMahon to host a town hall meeting

* Daniel Bryan to make a career-altering announcement

* The Kabuki Warriors to challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics

* Ember Moon and a mystery partner to face Rose & Deville

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.