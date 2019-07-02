The road to WWE Extreme Rules continues tonight as WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live takes place from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

WWE has announced that Samoa Joe and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will face off on tonight's SmackDown ahead of their match at Extreme Rules. No other matches have been announced. WWE 205 Live will feature The Singh Brothers vs. Lucha House Party in a Tornado Tag Team match.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Can Kofi Kingston bounce back from Six-Man Tag Team loss to Samoa Joe?

* Is Bayley ready for Alexa Bliss?

* Will The New Day continue to chase after Bryan & Rowan's titles?

* Will Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville continue to torment Ember Moon?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.