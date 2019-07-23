- This week's WWE SmackDown featured another pre-recorded vignette with Ali, who remains focused on earning a WWE Title shot. The theme of this promo, seen above, was Ali re-writing his own story and being determined to make it have a happy ending. All of the recent Ali vignettes have had to do with Ali earning a title shot.

- The dark match before tonight's SmackDown from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida saw Heavy Machinery defeat The B Team.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode saw Michael Cole and David Otunga work commentary with Tom Phillips. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Xavier Woods and Big E also called a few matches with Tom.

It was noted that Byron Saxton had the night off due to the recent passing of his father. There's no word yet on why Corey Graves missed the show, but Cole noted at one point that Graves was at a movie during SmackDown. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels had been advertised to do commentary, but he appeared on Miz TV with Dolph Ziggler and The Miz instead.

Saxton tweeted the following on Sunday to remember his father, Walter Kelly Jr.: