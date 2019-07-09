Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens with video from earlier today, showing Dolph Ziggler arriving in the back parking lot. Kayla Braxton stops him to ask about Kevin Owens and tonight's match. Ziggler rants about carrying Owens like he's carried WWE for the past decade. Owens comes pulling up in a car, honking the horn. They argue and this leads to blows as Owens strikes first. They brawl until Superstars come and break it up. Shane McMahon also appears as they are separated. Shane orders Owens to leave the building.

- Shane McMahon is backstage with Sarah Schreiber now. She asks why he canceled the Owens vs. Ziggler match and he talks about how we can't have that kind of behavior in WWE. Shane says he has other ideas for tonight's main event and will go work on that now. Shane walks off.

- We're live from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They go over tonight's show.

- Kevin Owens suddenly appears at ringside with a mic, cutting the announcers off. Owens talks about how he watched the McMahon Family show up weeks ago and promise change, but the only thing that's happened is Shane getting more power, and no one wanted to see that. Fans cheer Owens on as he continues yelling about Shane. Owens says this is the biggest load of crap he's ever seen in WWE. Shane comes walking down the ramp and has Owens' mic cut as fans boo. Owens calls him an idiot and grabs another mic. Owens talks about how Shane disrespects every performer, past and present, when he calls himself the best in the world. Owens says it makes everyone sick. Owens says everyone in the back thinks "Shane can kiss my ass" when he calls himself the best. Shane wants Owens stopped. Owens goes on about how Shane takes TV time from people like Ali, Buddy Murphy, Apollo Crews, Asuka, Kairi Sane and others. Owens leaves through the crowd as a "thank you Owens" chant breaks out. We go back to the announcers and they discuss tonight's show.

- We see Finn Balor backstage walking. We go to commercial.