- Above is more video of RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch getting the first look at her new Mattel figure to commemorate the big WrestleMania 35 main event win. Lynch was presented the figure while at the San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend.

- WWE has just announced WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe in a non-title match for tonight's SmackDown episode. It was previously announced that Kofi will be issuing a SummerSlam challenge on tonight's show.

Stay tuned for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET. The show will feature Shane McMahon addressing Kevin Owens, Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels on commentary, and a possible announcement from Daniel Bryan.

- Zelina Vega took to Twitter today and issued a warning to SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, who will defend her title against Ember Moon at WWE SummerSlam.

She wrote, "She who dances with snakes wants more... and has eyes on @itsBayleyWWE. @AndradeCienWWE and I only see gold in our future. It's time we show the @WWE Universe what we can really do...."

You can see Vega's full tweet below: