- WWE posted this video of Superstars hitting their iconic finishers for the first time. The video features Randy Orton's RKO, Finn Balor's Coup de Grace, Sasha Banks' Bank Statement, Seth Rollins' Stomp, and more.

- WWE stock was up 8.59% today, closing at $74.68 per share. Today's high was $76.06 and the low was $70.27. The stock was up due to the Second Quarter 2019 Earnings report. You can read our recap from the earnings call at this link.

- As noted, Finn Balor is celebrating his 38th birthday today. Bray Wyatt took to Twitter to taunt Balor and wish him a Happy Birthday, as seen in the tweet below.

We've noted how Wyatt is scheduled to wrestle his first match as "The Fiend" at WWE SummerSlam on August 11, in a singles match against Balor.