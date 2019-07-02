- WWE continues to have Superstars come out and interact with the crowd during RAW commercial break segments. Above and below are segments with Dana Brooke, and Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins at last night's RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. Brooke has been doing her "Flex" segments with the crowd for a few weeks now.

- WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart turns 62 years old today while WWE referee Charles Robinson turns 55 and former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty, who now works at the WWE Performance Center, turns 46.

- As noted, WWE made a storyline medical update after the explosion angle on last night's RAW and noted that Braun Strowman may have suffered a ruptured spleen, while Bobby Lashley was still being evaluated at a local hospital. As seen below, WWE made another storyline update that noted Strowman was admitted to the hospital with a possible separated pelvis. The update also noted that Lashley was released from immediate care.