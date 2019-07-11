WWE officials may be changing some of the top SummerSlam plans due to the hiring of new RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman and SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff.

It was noted by @Wrestlevotes that anything WWE had planned in advance for SummerSlam was all subject to change once Bischoff and Heyman fully start their roles next week after Extreme Rules. This would allow Bischoff and Heyman to come in with a clean slate going into one of the biggest shows of the year.

There's no word yet on what WWE has had planned for SummerSlam but one rumored match was The Undertaker vs. Drew McIntyre.

The 2019 SummerSlam pay-per-view takes place on August 11 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.