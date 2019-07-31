- The Rock's YouTube channel posted this video of The Great One paying homage to his Samoan culture in the new "Hobbs & Shaw" movie that hits theaters on Friday. The video also includes Rock's mother, Ata Johnson, and Roman Reigns, who plays one of Hobbs' brothers in the movie, Mateo.

For those who missed it, below is video of Rock's brothers in the movie, also from his YouTube channel. The Big Dog is billed as 'Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa?i' in the movie.

- The WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show is currently scheduled to run for just one hour this year, from 6pm ET until 7pm ET. The main card is scheduled to begin at 7pm ET and run for four hours, live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The SummerSlam Kickoff has ran for two hours for the past few years.

- WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will be appearing on the Discovery Channel's "Shark After Dark" show tonight at 11pm ET. As seen below, Austin is asking fans to tweet their questions so he can answer them on the show. "Shark After Dark" is a part of Discovery's Shark Week programming and will also feature actor Josh Duhamel tonight.

Yes, I am retweeting my own tweet! #SharkAfterDark OH HELL YEAH!!!RT @steveaustinBSR: I am going to be on #SharkAfterDark LIVE tonight at 11p on @Discovery! Tweet your questions and I'll answer some on the show.

Oh Hell Yeah! — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) July 31, 2019