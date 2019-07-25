WWE RAW Superstar Jimmy Uso was arrested for driving under the influence near Pensacola, Florida early this morning, according to TMZ.

Uso was booked at 3:04am ET and charged with "DUI - driving with an unlawful blood alcohol level." Uso was still in jail as of press time, with a bond set at $1,000.

Stay tuned for more details on this latest arrest for Jimmy. He was arrested back in February after a drunken altercation with police in Detroit, charged with obstruction and disorderly conduct.

This past Monday night on RAW during a segment with John Cena, Cena rapped and joked about both brothers past arrests.

"Respect for calling me out, but ain't no way I'm getting bested," Cena rapped. "Ya'll look just like your mugshots! How was it getting arrested?"

Below is Jimmy's mugshot photo from this morning: