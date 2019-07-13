- The above video is Nikki and Brie Bella celebrating their new line of wine, Belle Radici with fans at the Italian restaurant The Sicilian Butcher in Phoenix, Arizona. In the video, Brie facetimes with Alexa Bliss.

- Titus O'Neil, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and No Way Jose were at the Be A Star rally at the Boys and Girls Club in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Below are photos of the event:

- Billy Kidman was a little confused about why he was trending this evening on Twitter. Kidman wrote, "Someone fill me in on why I'm trending?! I'm afraid to look just in case I died or got fired!!"

The reasoning behind him trending is because Kevin Owens added him to the list of WWE Superstars that won't be at tomorrow's Extreme Rules. Others that were added to the list included Liv Morgan, Andrade, The Rock, and Naomi.