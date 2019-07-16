As noted, this week's WWE RAW saw Natalya win a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match over Carmella, Alexa Bliss and Naomi to earn a WWE SummerSlam title shot against RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

The match saw fans lose interest at a few points, which led to various negative chants - "this is awful!" and "boring!" There were also chants for Sasha Banks and dueling chants for John Cena.

Bliss took to Twitter after the match and reacted to the negative chants. She wrote, "Just Disrespectful."

Naomi also posted an apparent reaction as she tweeted the "woozy face" emoji. You can see both tweets below, along with a fan comment Bliss re-tweeted:

They ask for the women to be taken seriously and then they begin to chant that. Disappointing from the crowd. — ???????? ????????????™ ? (@MysticPabbz) July 16, 2019