This week's WWE SmackDown saw Kevin Owens' babyface push continue in a big way as he singled out Shane McMahon as being one of the worst things WWE fans have seen.

The angle started with Shane nixing the planned Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler singles match after the two were found brawling in the parking lot earlier in the day. Shane sent Owens home but Owens came back into the building and gave a fired-up rant on how bad it is to see Shane get more WWE TV time these days.

"Cut the music, I got something to say," Owens said. "You know what, last week I came out here and I spoke the truth about Dolph Ziggler but it looks like tonight someone else needs to hear the truth and that's Shane McMahon. Now I've sat back and tried to be a good guy, a good company guy, and not piss anyone off for too long, and I'm done with that because it didn't get me anything. So, you know what? A while ago I watched the entire McMahon Family come out in this ring and say, 'Hey, from now on we're going to listen to the fans and give the audience what they want.' But the only thing that's happened since then is Shane McMahon has gotten more power, more authority and more TV time than anyone, and trust me when I say that nobody watching ever wanted that.

"You know, now we have to sit back every week on every show and listen to Shane McMahon call himself the best in the world and every time that happens it makes me sick, makes me want to come out here and smash my head into this stupid table. You need to hear this. [as Shane appeared on the stage] This is the biggest load of crap I have ever seen."

This is where Shane came out and had Owens' mic cut. Owens grabbed another mic and continued his rant.

"Hey, guess what, idiot? There's more than one microphone and I'm not done," Owens said. "You know, every time you call yourself the best in the world, that is an insult and slap to the face to every single person in the back, in the locker room, who break their backs week in, week out, on TV, on the road, around the world, to be WWE Superstars, and it makes me sick. It makes me sick and it makes everybody sick. You know what happens when you call yourself the best in the world? Everybody back there, including me, is thinking, 'Shane McMahon can kiss my ass!'"

Shane had the mic cut again and continued to taunt Owens.

"I'm not done," Owens said. "I would never call myself the best in the world and there's 100 people back there... and you take up TV time for Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, Ali, Liv Morgan, Asuka, AOP, Kairi Sane..."

This is when Owens escaped through the crowd as Shane ordered security to stop him. Owens continued to rant about how he's had enough as he left the arena. As seen in the video above, fans gave Owens a huge pop for speaking out about Shane, which has been the general feeling among fans on social media for weeks now.

As seen below, Murphy, Ali and Morgan tweeted "thank you" messages to Owens after he name-dropped them in the promo. Morgan called him the "GOAT" in her tweet.

Owens later appeared at the end of the SmackDown main event, which saw Ziggler take a loss to Roman Reigns. Shane had been at ringside with Drew McIntyre, but Owens ended up hitting Shane with a Stunner. WWE tweeted a clip of the Stunner and referenced a WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin catchphrase. It's been reported that WWE gave Owens the Stunner earlier this year to help get him over as a babyface, before they had to turn him heel. Now that Owens is back working as a babyface, it's believed that he will be pushed hard in that role.

"Arrive. Raise Hell. (Stun your boss) Leave," WWE tweeted, a reference to The Rattlesnake.

Below is a GIF of the Stunner, along with the other related tweets.