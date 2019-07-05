We've noted how AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Ricochet is expected to be announced for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view during Monday's go-home edition of RAW. The Club reunited on this week's RAW with Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson beating Ricochet down to end the show.

WWE announced the following teaser for Monday's show, noting that The Club's reunion may bring bad news to more red brand Superstars.

Is The Club taking over the red brand? After failing to capture the United States Championship from Ricochet in this past Monday night's main event, a frustrated AJ Styles joined Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a sadistic post-match assault that culminated in a vicious second-rope Styles Clash to the titleholder. The three longtime running buddies followed up on the brutality with a symbolic "Too Sweet" gesture over the reeling Ricochet to signify to the WWE Universe that The Club is back, and they mean business. What might the official reunion of this take-no-prisoners triad mean for the rest of the Raw locker room?

It's possible that WWE brings another tag team into the feud to even the odds going into Extreme Rules. Ricochet reportedly has a big supporter in new RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman, and his push is expected to continue with Heyman gaining more power.