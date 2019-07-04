- Above is the latest episode of WWE's Pop Question series, featuring Superstars talking about why they love the 4th of July. The video features WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Lacey Evans, Mandy Rose, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Zack Ryder.

- The new WWE 24 documentary on Batista will premiere on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. Below is the synopsis for the one-hour special:

"Batista chased his dreams of becoming a WWE Legend and Hollywood megastar. At WrestleMania 35, he returned for the last match of his career."

The special will focus on Batista's Hollywood success and his recent return for the WrestleMania 35 No Holds Barred loss to Triple H.

- Kalisto granted his first wish through Make-A-Wish before Monday's WWE RAW in Dallas, Texas. He tweeted this photo from the visit: