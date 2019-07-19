WWE will be releasing a new documentary on Big Show next weekend.

The one-hour special is scheduled to air on the WWE Network at 10pm ET after the WWE Smackville special goes off the air on Saturday, July 27. It will focus on the 25 year career of the WWE veteran and his recent surgery & rehab.

Below is the synopsis for the one-hour "Rebuilding Big Show" documentary:

"Join Big Show as he reflects on his 25-year career in sports-entertainment while he recovers from a serious surgery and rehabilitation."

Big Show has not wrestled since the November 20, 2018 SmackDown episode, when he teamed with The Bar to lose to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. Show had just started a new stable with Sheamus and Cesaro, but it was reported that he suffered a hamstring injury. He last appeared on the November 27 SmackDown. There's no word yet on if the hamstring injury is the same "serious surgery" that is mentioned in the synopsis above.

Show, who is still listed on WWE's active SmackDown roster, has done some acting while away from the ring. WWE has rarely used the big man in the storylines or at live events for a few years now.

On a related note, the WWE Smackville live event special is only scheduled to run for one hour. It will begin at 9pm ET on the WWE Network and end at 10pm ET.

For those who missed it, below is the current card for next Saturday's SmackDown special live event from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. It will be interesting to see if they run for longer than the one hour currently scheduled on the Network.

Triple Threat for the WWE Title

Dolph Ziggler vs. Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women's Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss with Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. Big E and Xavier Woods (c)

A musical performance by Elias