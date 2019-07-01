- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring a look at the strangest pinfall locations.

- WWE is teasing a possible announcement on AJ Styles getting his WWE United States Title shot from Ricochet on tonight's RAW. They have a new poll asking fans if AJ deserves the first title shot from Ricochet. As of this writing, 82% voted, "Yes. He pinned Ricochet in their first matchup fair and square." The rest went with, "No. He has more to prove in order to earn an opportunity."

- WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth teamed with Carmella for mixed tag team action at weekend WWE live events. They defeated Liv Morgan and Shelton Benjamin last night in Monroe, LA and as seen below, Truth managed to hang on to his title: