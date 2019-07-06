- We have a special video edition of the WINCLY TV looking at the top five stories of the week that drops first every Friday on the Ringside Wrestling App on iTunes and Google Play. In this week's episode, which you can watch in the video above, Nick Hausman and Raj Giri discuss Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff's new WWE roles, Braun Strowman / Bobby Lashley's RAW segment, Maria Kanellis, AJ Styles' heel turn, Shawn Spears' chairshot on Cody at AEW Fyter Fest.

- Vince McMahon wished his father (who passed in 1984), Vincent J. McMahon, a Happy Birthday today. "I loved my dad. He would have been 105 years old today. Happy Birthday," Vince wrote. Vincent J. McMahon ran Capitol Wrestling Corporation (eventually renamed World Wide Wrestling Federation and World Wrestling Federation during his tenure) from 1954 to 1982 when he then sold the company to Vince.

I loved my dad. He would have been 105 years old today. Happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/na34CXqAEZ — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 6, 2019

- Although a match has yet to take place the two, yesterday WWE tweeted out a photo of The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Sting in the ring with the caption, "Imagine." Sting has mentioned on multiple occasions his interest in facing Taker, noting early this year Taker is the only wrestler he'd come out of retirement for. Earlier today, WWE tweeted out a video of one of Undertaker's old promos while showing clips of Taker and Sting. Looks like WWE will be putting out something tomorrow called, "WWE Reimagined."