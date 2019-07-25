- Above is new video of WWE Champion Kofi Kingston welcoming martial arts movie star Jacky Hueng as WWE's first-ever ambassador to China.

- WWE Hall of Famer "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase set a WWE record for the longest gap between holding titles after his brief WWE 24/7 Title reign on this week's RAW Reunion special. DiBiase last held WWE gold in 1993, making it 26 years between reigns.

Other WWE Hall of Famers on the list due to their WWE 24/7 Title reigns on RAW are Alundra Blayze with 23 years between reigns, Pat Patterson with 19 years between reigns, and Gerald Brisco with 19 years between reigns. Patterson is also on the list with 20 years between another reign, and the late "Rowdy" Roddy Piper came in last with 14 years between reigns.

- It's been announced that next Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature a segment with Dave Mastiff speaking out Gallus. Below is a graphic to promote the segment, along with Wolfgang's response: