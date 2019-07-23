Word going into Monday's WWE RAW Reunion special is that there were evidently "a ton of headaches" in putting the big event together, according to F4Wonline.com.

It was noted that WWE had to re-write more than one segment for last night's show because the talents that were to be involved were flagged by WWE medical, keeping them from doing anything physical. There's no word yet on which segments and talents those were, but we'll keep you updated.

There were also several segments that had to be changed at the last minute for last night's RAW Reunion show, which does happen other weeks. It was also said that these segment changes were not because of Vince McMahon changing his mind, but due to things that WWE medical wouldn't allow to happen.