- Former WWE and WCW star Scott Steiner turns 57 years old today while former WCW manager Sonny Onoo also turns 57. Today would have been the 86th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Captain Lou Albano.

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods took to Twitter today and gave props to Chad Gable. Woods logged on to praise the 4th person who popped up when he typed "@" and that was Gable, who has recently been working WWE 205 Live, while still listed on the blue brand roster.

Woods wrote, "@WWEGable is one of the most talented performers on the roster. And I hope that he gets more opportunities to show his skill and creativity soon."

