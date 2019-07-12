WWE Superstars Xavier Woods and The Usos were in attendance for the Apex Legends Pro-Am Tournament at VidCon this week, along with AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega. The event was hosted by ESPN E-Sports on Twitch.

As seen in the video above, Omega was interviewed after one of the matches and he took shots at Woods and The Usos for being "amateur gamers." This led to Woods tossing pancakes at him during the interview.

Woods and his team of gamers posed for this photo with The New Day's pancakes before the competition: