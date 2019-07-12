- As seen above, AEW has released the official theme song for Saturday's Fight for the Fallen event, done by @MikeyRukus on Twitter.

- "Hangman" Adam Page will be at tonight's Jacksonville Shrimp vs. Mississippi Braves minor league baseball game to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Jacksonville Baseball Grounds. AEW tweeted the following on the appearance:

Tomorrow #AEW's #Hangman @theAdamPage throws the ceremonial 1st pitch at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville before the 7:05pm contest between the Mississippi Braves and the @JaxShrimp. Some special discount tix are available here https://t.co/cWQEW4Of-g w/ Password: hangman pic.twitter.com/JFquHEfHQN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 12, 2019

- The Rhodes Brothers and The Young Bucks continue to trade shots on social media to promote Saturday's main event at Fight for the Fallen.

"Everybody ready for @AEWrestling #FFTF? @NickJacksonYB @MattJackson13 , you may be good, but DO NOT COUNT US OUT! You ain't that good. #TheBrotherhoodIsComing @CodyRhodes," Dustin Rhodes tweeted.

Matt Jackson also tweeted, "We're coming for those Rhodes brothers this weekend at #FightForTheFallen. Just friendly competition, right?"

You can see their full tweets below: