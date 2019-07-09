- We noted last week how WWE posted a YouTube video with Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins talking about their new "Gratitude Era" movement. Above is a new video where they encourage fans to help them usher in the new era.

"Last week on Monday Night RAW... last week on WWE's YouTube channel we invited everyone to join us in ushering in a new era here in WWE," Hawkins said.

Ryder added, "That's right, an era of turning the negatives into positives, an era of no more complaining, an era of showing gratitude - The Gratitude Era!"

Hawkins then talked about not tweeting on his flight troubles while Ryder talked about not tweeting a response to a fan who said he sucks. Ryder said instead he's grateful for his 2.2 million Twitter followers. Hawkins added, "So, we invite all of you at home in YouTube land, join Hawkins and Ryder, join us in ushering in the Gratitude Era!"

The video then ended with Ryder and Hawkins starting a "Gratitude!" chant.

- WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash turns 60 years old today while SmackDown Superstar Shelton Benjamin turns 44, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Marc Mero turns 56 and wrestling veteran Salvatore Sincere turns 53.

- Below is a promo for this week's WWE NXT episode, featuring NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defending their titles against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch: