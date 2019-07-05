Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week, featuring Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins plugging some of their content on the WWE Network, including the recent WWE Ride Along episode and their "Figure It Out!" series. The video includes footage from the recent Ride Along episode, which also featured WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics and a scavenger hunt.

In the Ride Along footage, Ryder and Hawkins talked about how much they owe to Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Ryder recalled how he didn't take a backstage picture with Edge and Christian after he won the WWE Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 32 in 2016, calling it one of his biggest career regrets until recently. Ryder said he felt like he was supposed to miss out on the photo so he and Hawkins could come back and take a similar photo with Edge and Christian after they captured the RAW Tag Team Titles from The Revival at WrestleMania 35 earlier this year.

"One of my biggest regrets in my career was, not anymore, after I won the Intercontinental Title I didn't take a picture with Edge and Christian backstage," Ryder said. "But I think I was meant to not take that picture, so we got it all together [this year]."

Hawkins said they especially owe a lot to Edge because he took them under his wing when he didn't have to.