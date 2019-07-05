During the press conference for NJPW's G1 Climax 29 Zack Sabre Jr was quoted in saying, "These noodly limbs have more submissions than Will Ospreay sent out idiotic tweets this morning..."

One recent example was when Ospreay started a minor feud with Seth Rollins, which ended after Rollins apologized. The Twitter feud started after Ospreay responded to Rollins' tweet about WWE Stomping Ground.

After Rollins wrote, "Doubling down. Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that's just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can't," Ospreay had to remind him that he's alive.

Tomorrow is when the G1 Climax: Dallas is taking place at the American Airlines Center. Sabre Jr will be in a match against SANADA. It will be airing live on AXS TV.