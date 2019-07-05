- Above is the latest episode of "I Just Love Kicks" from WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. The 28th episode features Kofi's custom Nike Air Tailwind 79's for Stranger Things 3.

- WWE has announced The Club as their Superstars of the Week for this week. AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson officially reunited on this week's RAW, taking out WWE United States Champion Ricochet. Below is WWE's announcement on the latest SOTW:

The Club named Superstars of the Week It always felt like The Club never really got their shake, didn't it? After months of will-they-or-won't-they in 2016, the trio of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson formed in earnest to great fanfare, most memorably beating up John Cena on a number of occasions. And then, of course, the Brand Extension came along and tore The Club asunder, leading to a couple years in the wilderness for the good brothers and a stint with Finn Bálor that was somehow even shorter. But all good things come to those who wait, and The Club's reunion on Raw was both a brutal statement of purpose and a reminder of exactly why this trio was so heavily hyped in the first place. It's not just that they were together in Japan before they came to WWE. It's that they complement each other in a way few factions truly do: Gallows the heavy-hitter, Anderson the fleet-footed scrapper, and Styles the technical high-flyer who can either set up his teammates to do their thing or put the finishing touches on whatever groundwork they've laid. Witness their three-pronged attack of Ricochet, wherein Styles set the table with a cheap shot, and Gallows & Anderson followed up with a Magic Killer before feeding the United States Champion into a Super Styles Clash just to make sure he stayed down. It was an agonizing moment for those who have grown used to Styles as the do-good grinder, but for many others, it was a relief. The Club never really went away. And this time, they're going do it right. The Club are your Superstars of the Week.

- Zelina Vega and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch traded shots on Twitter today to hype Monday's RAW match with Vega and Andrade vs. Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

Vega responded to the match announcement and wrote, "Wanna know why we're going to beat them on RAW? @AndradeCienWWE 's in-ring skill is UNMATCHED. And I've been trained in a few ways.. lucha, striking & most importantly, the streets. @BeckyLynchWWE & @WWERollins weren't made for the streets, that's why they made sidewalks."

"I'm going to batter you. And if you keep making no sense in your tweets, I'll drag you backstage after, and knock "the door" with your face," Lynch responded. She added, "I'm going to batter you. And if you keep making no sense in your tweets, I'll drag you backstage after, and knock "the door" with your face."

The shots continued with Vega saying Becky "role plays a poor 'mans' Connor McGregor, rips off Steve Austin, sad versions of The Rock bottom" and more. Lynch then took credit for making Vega better at taking shots on Twitter. You can see their full exchange below:

I'm going to batter you. And if you keep making no sense in your tweets, I'll drag you backstage after, and knock "the door" with your face. https://t.co/nCwUapvQRB — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 5, 2019

Also, tell Andrade to ask his old lady what it's like to get beaten repeatedly by The Man. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 5, 2019