AAA TripleMania XXVII takes place tonight in Mexico City and will stream on Twitch beginning at around 9 PM ET / 6 pm PT with a one-hour pre-show, beginning at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The show will stream in both Spanish and in English commentary.
TripleMania will feature a Mask vs. Hair Match between Blue Demon Jr. and Rey Wagner, a TLC match for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, and Cody Rhodes will team up with Cain Velasquez and Psycho Clown in six-man tag action.
Here is the full card for the event.
* Astrolux, Dragon Bane, and Arkangel Divino vs. Aramis, Toxin, and Arez (Pre-Show)
* La Parka vs. Pagano vs. Puma King vs. Aero Star vs. Drago vs. Averno vs. Chessman vs. Super Fly vs. Electroshock vs. Monster Clown vs. Daga vs. TBA (Copa TripleMania)
* Blue Demon Jr. vs. Rey Wagner (Mask vs. Hair Match)
* Niño Hamburguesa and Big Mami (c) vs. Sammy Guevara and Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Villano III Jr. and Lady Maravilla vs. Australian Suicide and Vanilla (Four-Way for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship)
* El Hijo del Vikingo, Myzteziz Jr., and Golden Magic vs. Mocho Cota Jr., Carta Brava Jr., and Tito Santana vs. Pimpinela Escarlata, Mamba, and Máximo
* Keyra (c) vs. Lady Shani vs. Taya vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Faby Apache vs. Chik Tormenta vs. La Hiedra (TLC Match for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship)
* Psycho Clown, Cody Rhodes, and Cain Velasquez vs. Texano Jr., Taurus, and a mystery opponent
* Laredo Kid, Pentagón Jr., and Fénix vs. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks
Below are clips of the Young Bucks, Sammy Guevara, and Cain Velasquez in Mexico before the show.
The Young Bucks have arrived in Mexico City for @luchalibreaaa's #TriplemaniaXXVII tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/5ttX564Gjb— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 3, 2019
#AEW's @sammyguevara arriving earlier today in Mexico City ahead of @luchalibreaaa's #TriplemaniaXXVII tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/JazhXCJZOp— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 2, 2019
#TriplemaniaXXVIIxEl7????— Azteca Deportes (@AztecaDeportes) August 1, 2019
¡@cainmma es de los más solicitados!?? Increíble el cariño que le tiene el público. ??
?? @santistebang
??#TriplemaníaXXVII | sábado | 9:00 pm | @AztecaSiete pic.twitter.com/TjcGAPjtCw