AAA TripleMania XXVII takes place tonight in Mexico City and will stream on Twitch beginning at around 9 PM ET / 6 pm PT with a one-hour pre-show, beginning at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The show will stream in both Spanish and in English commentary.

TripleMania will feature a Mask vs. Hair Match between Blue Demon Jr. and Rey Wagner, a TLC match for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, and Cody Rhodes will team up with Cain Velasquez and Psycho Clown in six-man tag action.

Here is the full card for the event.

* Astrolux, Dragon Bane, and Arkangel Divino vs. Aramis, Toxin, and Arez (Pre-Show)

* La Parka vs. Pagano vs. Puma King vs. Aero Star vs. Drago vs. Averno vs. Chessman vs. Super Fly vs. Electroshock vs. Monster Clown vs. Daga vs. TBA (Copa TripleMania)

* Blue Demon Jr. vs. Rey Wagner (Mask vs. Hair Match)

* Niño Hamburguesa and Big Mami (c) vs. Sammy Guevara and Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Villano III Jr. and Lady Maravilla vs. Australian Suicide and Vanilla (Four-Way for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship)

* El Hijo del Vikingo, Myzteziz Jr., and Golden Magic vs. Mocho Cota Jr., Carta Brava Jr., and Tito Santana vs. Pimpinela Escarlata, Mamba, and Máximo

* Keyra (c) vs. Lady Shani vs. Taya vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Faby Apache vs. Chik Tormenta vs. La Hiedra (TLC Match for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship)

* Psycho Clown, Cody Rhodes, and Cain Velasquez vs. Texano Jr., Taurus, and a mystery opponent

* Laredo Kid, Pentagón Jr., and Fénix vs. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

Below are clips of the Young Bucks, Sammy Guevara, and Cain Velasquez in Mexico before the show.