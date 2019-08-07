The first celebrity guest has been confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 36 - actor Zack Gottsagen.

Gottsagen, who stars in the new movie "The Peanut Butter Falcon" with Shia LeBouf, appeared on ABC's Good Morning America earlier today to promote the film, which is named after his pro wrestling name. Gottsagen told host Michael Strahan that he is a big WWE fan, and his favorite wrestlers are WWE Hall of Famers Jake Roberts and Mick Foley. Foley and Roberts both appear in the movie.

Strahan delivered a gift basket to Gottsagen from WWE, which included the invite for WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, FL next April.

"The Peanut Butter Falcon" is about a boy with Down syndrome who runs away to fulfill his dream of becoming a pro wrestler.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter and congratulated Zack.

Triple H wrote, "Congrats on the movie @tpbfalcon... and can't wait for you to come to @WrestleMania next year, Zack! ...oh and PS... I'll forgive you for not saying I was one of your favorite Superstars! @RealMickFoley"

"We can't wait to meet you at @WrestleMania, Zack! Congratulations on #ThePeanutButterFalcon!," Stephanie added.

You can see their tweets and video from the appearance below: