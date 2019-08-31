AEW returns to the Sears Centre in Schaumburg in the shadow of Chicago, Illinois where Cody and The Young Bucks were able to put on the biggest show by independent wrestlers in history: All In. The Sears Centre loves the Elite so much that they have a plaque dedicated to All In screwed into the wall of the building for every visitor to see. With indie shows, Starrcast, comedy shows, and other events popping up around All Out, this event feels bigger than any NXT Takeover even though the Sears Centre can only hold 11,218.

With AEW and NXT set to go head-to-head on Wednesday nights on cable tv starting in October, it's natural to compare the two. AEW Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen weren't able to produce the same quality product as AEW had for All In & Double Or Nothing. Fan enthusiasm hasn't wavered yet for the upstart AEW and with this return to the Sears Centre, it can be expected that AEW will rise to the occasion and give fans a night they will remember. The event has nine matches on the main card and two matches on the Buy In Pre-show. The most important match will be the main event of Chris Jericho vs. Hangman Adam Page for the right to be the first ever AEW Champion. There is also the bonus of CM Punk being in the area and making an appearance on Saturday's Starrcast. Rumors are swirling about Punk making an appearance at All Out, but those are only rumors for now. Below is a preview of all the matches on the card with predictions of the outcomes based upon recent booking. In the comments below, share your predictions for the show and what you'd like to see at All Out.



The Buy In Pre-show

Jack Evans and Angelico (0-2-0) vs. Private Party (0-1-0)

In spite of being incredibly athletic and entertaining to watch, Jack Evans and Angelico have had poor luck in AEW. Their luck is unlikely to change in what is sure to be an exciting up-tempo start to the evening. Private Party made their AEW debut at Fyter Fest losing a three way tag match to The Best Friends. Private Party will truly get the spotlight in this match because they're already scheduled to face the Young Bucks on TNT in Boston on 10/9. Private Party were both trained by Amazing Red and it shows, their wrestling style will get the crowd behind them quickly. Jack Evans & Angelico will get more chances soon, but today belongs to Private Party.

WINNERS

Private Party via pinfall





Casino Battle Royale

Brandi Rhodes, Allie, Yuka Sakazaki, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Jazz, Ivelisse, Teal Piper, Big Swole, Sadie Gibbs, Awesome Kong, Shazza McKenzie, 9 participants TBA

Winner earns shot at the inaugural AEW Women's World Title.



With Awesome Kong added to the mix this week, we can all hope to see a face-off between Kong and Nyla Rose. WWE only has one Nia Jax, but AEW has two powerhouses in its women's division that can make a battle royal extra fun. The addition of Shazza McKenzie from SHIMMER will bring some energy to the match along with intrigue over the performance of Teal Piper. It feels like things will come down to Brandi Rhodes & Britt Baker with the two bigs likely crossing each other out. Britt has what it takes to be a star and will likely become the first AEW Women's Champion. The winner of this Battle Royal will face the winner of Riho vs Hikaru Shida.

WINNER

Britt Baker





SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian) vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt

Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy were at home watching All In last year and this year they may be one of the most popular acts of the night. The pair was cheered wildly at Fight For The Fallen and have been gaining fans quickly on social media and at indie shows around Los Angeles. Standing at 5'2", Marko Stunt is a fascinating talent to watch. Stunt's acrobatics and fearlessness harken back to cruiserweights like Spike Dudley & Jamie Noble crossed with Rey Mysterio. This trio is going to have to take advantage of their speed to defeat SCU. On paper, SCU should win this match but with the energy of the crowd behind them, Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt will pull off the upset here.

WINNERS

Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, & Marko Stunt via pinfall

Riho (1-1-0) vs. Hikaru Shida (0-0-0)

Winner faces Casino Battle Royale winner during the AEW TNT premiere for the AEW Women's Title.



Riho's win at Fyter Fest over Nyla Rose & Yuka Sakazaki was a tremendous upset opening the eyes of the AEW audience and it put the women's division on notice. Riho initially started with AEW on a 5 show contract but it was announced in June that she decided that she liked performing in America and decided to sign with Stardom & AEW in the United States. At only 22 years old, Riho has competed with some of the best that Japan has to offer and has even tagged with Kenny Omega in DDT. Riho's an exciting young talent but her path to the women's championship will take a detour after this match with Hikaru Shida. Hikaru Shida is a veteran of Japanese women's wrestling, SHIMMER, and intergender wrestling. Hikaru Shida competed against Mia Yim, Dakota Kai, Asuka, Mercedes Martinez, Aja Kong, and against men like Naomichi Marufiji & Kenny Omega. Her kicks are incredibly dangerous and she has acting experience as well. Hikaru Shida will be a perfect opponent for Britt Baker for the first AEW Women's Championship.

WINNER

Hikaru Shida via submission

The Best Friends (2-0-0) vs. The Dark Order (1-0-0)

Winners receive a First Round Bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.



The Best Friends have faired well in AEW picking up wins over Angelico & Jack Evans at Double Or Nothing and getting the upset win over SCU & Private Party at Fyter Fest before being attacked by The Dark Order. The Dark Order has been tagging together since 2006, picking up tag team championships in PWG and multiple indie promotions. With the way The Dark Order has been presented in AEW, it's hard to imagine The Best Friends winning this match. The two teams recently faced each other in PWG on July 26th with The Best Friends getting disqualified after Trent got caught using a low blow in retaliation for previous low blows from The Dark Order. The Dark Order is a great dark cloud over AEW's tag division and they need a win here to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with as AEW gets ready to debut on TNT. The Best Friends won't get lost in the shuffle after this match, but their direction is less certain than The Dark Order's.

WINNER

The Dark Order via pinfall

Joey Janela (0-2-0) vs. Jimmy Havoc (0-1-0) vs. Darby Allin (0-0-1)

Cracker Barrel Clash

This match is going to be a fantastic car crash featuring the three most extreme wrestlers on AEW's roster. Joey Janela tore down the house at Fyter Fest in his loss to Jon Moxley and Darby Allin opened a lot of eyes with his performance in a draw with Cody at Fyter Fest. This trio teamed together in a loss at Fight For The Fallen but turned on one another when things didn't work out the way they planned. Cracker Barrel and AEW are now giving them the opportunity to tear each other apart in front of a raucous crowd in Chicago. There will be blood, there will be bruises, and there will be at least one barrel. Any one of these competitors could win this match but Janela feels like a star ready to break out in AEW and the right guy to win in Chicago.

WINNER

Joey Janela via pinfall

Kenny Omega (2-1-0) vs. PAC (0-0-0) (replacing the injured Jon Moxley)



PAC was originally scheduled to face Adam Page at Double Or Nothing, but due to booking conflicts PAC and Page couldn't have their match in AEW. Due to an unfortunate injury to Jon Moxley, PAC finally will make his AEW debut against Kenny Omega. Two of the greatest in-ring competitors today will face off in front of a hot Chicago crowd. That's the story of the match and it will be a banger. Kenny Omega will definitely want to make a statement to put himself in contention for the AEW heavyweight championship. A win over PAC would give that to The Cleaner.

WINNER

Kenny Omega via pinfall

Cody Rhodes (1-1-1) vs. Shawn Spears (0-0-0) with Tully Blanchard



Shawn Spears' violent attacks on Cody Rhodes have put Cody in more danger than we've ever seen. Cody is the face of AEW but this night will all be about debuting Spears. Spears was known in WWE as Tye Dillinger and was with the company for over five years. His Perfect 10 character was a fan-favorite in NXT but fizzled when he was called up to the main roster. Spears' wrestling ability is top-notch but a majority of the wrestling audience hasn't seen him work as a heel yet, so that will bring an added layer of intrigue to the match as well. Spears has enlisted the legendary Tully Blanchard as his advisor. With Blanchard on the outside, it appears the deck is stacked against Rhodes who's last appearance in Chicago resulted in him winning the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Cody won't be as successful this time.

WINNER

Shawn Spears via pinfall

Escalera De la Muerte (Ladder Match) for the AAA World Tag Team Titles

The Young Bucks (2-0-0) vs. The Lucha Brothers (c) (1-1-0)

This ladder match will be full of jaw-dropping action that will have everyone on their feet in Chicago for the whole match. These two teams have been trading wins throughout the indies over the past year and this match will likely be the conclusion of their feud in AEW for the time being. What better conclusion for the feud than a ladder match? This match will make Jeff Hardy rush his rehab to get back in the ring to try and top it. If the Lucha Brothers are to be considered a threat (for all their talent and resumes, they should be) then they need this win here. The Young Bucks will do everything they can to stay on top of the tag team scene in AEW, but the Lucha Brothers are going to get this win in Chicago.

WINNERS

The Lucha Brothers

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match

Chris Jericho (1-0-0) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page (1-0-0)



The first AEW champion will be crowned in a match between the future and the present. Chris Jericho is the first Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion in WWE history and at the age of 48 he's putting his reputation on the line against a man twenty years his junior in Adam Page. Page has all the tools to be a world champion, but Jericho's time is now. Chris Jericho is cementing his legacy as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time by having tremendous success in WWE, ECW, WCW, CMLL, NJPW, and now AEW. With former rival CM Punk nearby, I wouldn't be too shocked to see the straight edge superstar surprise everyone at the end by attacking Jericho during his crowning moment as the show goes off the air. AEW doesn't need Punk to succeed as a company, but it sure would be fun to see what they could do with him.

WINNER

Chris Jericho via pinfall

