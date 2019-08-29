AEW and TNT have announced that a preview for Saturday's All Out pay-per-view will air on TNT tomorrow night at 10pm ET.
The TNT schedule lists a TV-14 rating for the one-hour special, which will be AEW's first programming on the network.
The synopsis reads like this: "All Elite Wrestling features a world-class roster of diverse male and female wrestlers, giving fans a new wrestling experience for the first time in 20 years."
Below is a promo for Friday's All Out preview on TNT:
What led to THIS?— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 29, 2019
The Countdown to All Out special is on TOMORROW NIGHT at 10/9c on @tntdrama #AEW pic.twitter.com/Qdtet9AkPQ