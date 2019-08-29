AEW and TNT have announced that a preview for Saturday's All Out pay-per-view will air on TNT tomorrow night at 10pm ET.

The TNT schedule lists a TV-14 rating for the one-hour special, which will be AEW's first programming on the network.

The synopsis reads like this: "All Elite Wrestling features a world-class roster of diverse male and female wrestlers, giving fans a new wrestling experience for the first time in 20 years."

Below is a promo for Friday's All Out preview on TNT: