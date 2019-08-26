AEW confirmed today that former WCW announcer Tony Schiavone has signed a full-time, multi-year deal with the company.
Schiavone will do AEW TV commentary with Excalibur and Jim Ross, and will also serve as a senior producer for AEW events.
Below is the full announcement sent to us today by AEW, which includes comments from AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes:
August 26, 2019 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today confirmed that it has signed renowned commentator Tony Schiavone to a full-time, multi-year agreement.
Schiavone, widely considered to be one of the most important voices in professional wrestling, joins AEW's television broadcast team of Jim Ross and Excalibur. Schiavone will also serve as a senior producer for AEW events.
In addition to his work with AEW, the versatile Schiavone will continue his role as producer for the University of Georgia Football and Baseball Network, and will call the play-by-play for the Atlanta Braves' Triple A team, the Gwinnett Stripers.
"Tony 'The Silver Tongue' Schiavone was the lead voice of pro wrestling at a time when it was dominating the globe," said Cody Rhodes, EVP of AEW. "It's a pleasure to have him join AEW as a senior producer and member of the broadcast team. It doesn't hurt that he's a UGA fan either. I think Tony is one of the most underrated lead men with the narrative of pro wrestling there's ever been. I'm thrilled to get into the studio with him. Let's welcome Tony to All Elite Wrestling."