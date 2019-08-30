AEW announced today that announcer Alex "GoldenBoy" Mendez has signed with the company.

We noted last week how Mendez and AEW's Alex Marvez made tweets that indicated the signing, but AEW just made it official this evening. Mendez also commented on joining the company.

"It's OFFICIAL! I'm #AllElite @AEWrestling Dreams come true," he tweeted.

GoldenBoy did AEW Fyter Fest commentary with Excalibur and Jim Ross back in July due to the partnership between AEW and CEO Gaming, who hosted the event. Mendez made his name doing eSports commentary and also did commentary work for The Rock's Titan Games on NBC.

In addition to GoldenBoy, the official AEW website roster also lists Marvez, JR, Excalibur, Justin Roberts and Tony Schiavone on the broadcast team.

You can see the related tweets from AEW and Mendez below, including his video: